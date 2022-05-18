For days, dozens of Ligurian restaurants have been targeted by haters who write false negative reviews. For this the Liguria Region wrote to Google asking, as far as possible, to verify the comments received

The inetrni of the Genoese restaurant “Voltalacarta”, among those targeted by the haters

Genoa – Restaurants in the sights of the haters, with false negative reviews than in the last few weeks they are lowering the rating and the appeal of the structures on Google.

It has happened almost everywhere in Liguria in recent weeks: from Imperia, where the president of provincial Fipe Enrico Calvi announced that he had filed a complaint with the postal police, in Genoa, where the “Voltalacarta” restaurant to respond to the false serial reviewers he invented a themed dinner with the “Fake” menu to “try the bad experience our mysterious reviewers had”.

The post of the Genoese restaurant that proposed the “Fake” themed dinner

Because of this, the Liguria Region wrote to Google Italy to ask to verify the veracity of the reviews. “I consider it a duty to protect the image of important companies in a category that has suffered a lot due to Covid and which is damaged by actions that appear to be incorrect and fraudulent – says the councilor for tourism Gianni Berrino – Without prejudice to full freedom to write the opinions and reviews that everyone wants, it seems to me that in this case they are ‘false’ opinions and, therefore, of an action with obscure purposes which I think it is in everyone’s interest to condemn. “

For Berrino, “it is essential that Google remedies, verifying, as far as possible, the veracity of the reviewsin the interest of individual businesses, but also for the general image of the region, for which institutions and entrepreneurs are working “.