the universe of one piece It is one of the most beloved, since this long-lived work does not stop releasing products such as video games, movies, manga, anime chapters, among other interesting projects. One that does not have much information is the live action show, which apparently could be delayed due to the reception of test broadcasts.

As commented by the user known as Divinity Seeker, who often shares somewhat privileged information about the Japanese pirate franchise, has done a test screening of the series planned for Netflix. The result was not very favorable, with comments describing the CGI as something disastrous.

From a source connected to Netflix:

• Avatar: The Last Airbender will no longer be released in 2023, but Netflix believes this will be their Stranger Things

• One Piece tested horribly, the CGI looked bad and the story didn’t make sense to non-fans, and they’re rewriting entire eps —Divinity Seeker (@DivinitySeeker1) April 13, 2023

Among more details mentioned besides the CGI, there is talk that the first episode shows us many flashbacks of luffy young, this to move on to the remaining 15 minutes in which the crew introduces themselves. This entry does not respect the original work, since people wanted to see the characters incorporated little by little, just like in the manga.

For those who were able to observe this version, it seemed like a meaningless story, this clearly without knowing the source material, that makes the narrative without support by itself. To that is added that the makeup and characterization of characters has not convinced them. As for the setting, they did not find anything special.

With all this background, it is possible that one piece be one more failed adaptation that adds to the catalog of Netflix. And it is that we do not forget how bad it was for Death Note and cowboy bebop.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is that I had no hope for the project, and now they show me that it is not going to turn out well. However, we still have to wait for the trailer to see if all these comments are correct.