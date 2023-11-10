“Negative rating” and positive indicators
Contrary to the “negative” assessment of international rating institutions regarding the Egyptian economy, which is suffering from a “dollar gap,” a rise in the cost of borrowing, and an increase in the volume of debt and foreign obligations… there are indicators promising positive results that prompted Finance Minister Mohamed Maait to confirm that his country’s economy “still enjoys flexibility.” sufficient to face the internal and external challenges resulting from geopolitical tensions.”
Despite his acknowledgment of the difficulty of accessing international financial markets, with the high cost of financing, he affirmed in an official statement “Cairo’s ability to obtain about $5 billion annually on favorable terms from multilateral development banks,” pointing to “the confidence of international institutions in the economic path pursued by the government.” “Egypt’s ability to deal with successive global crises in a balanced manner, and its ability to achieve financial discipline.”
In the latest credit ratings, Fitch lowered Egypt’s long-term credit rating in foreign currencies from the level of “B” to “B-,” which reflects the trajectory of high public debt. The agency attributes this to the slow pace of economic and structural reforms, including the delayed transition to a more flexible exchange rate system, which led to exacerbation of external financing constraints, at a time when repayment of external government debts is increasing. But Fitch expects reforms to accelerate after the presidential elections next December, paving the way for a new program with the International Monetary Fund and additional support from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
As for Moody’s, it lowered its rating for Egypt from “B3” to “CAA1”, due to “a decline in the country’s ability to bear debt, with the continued shortage of foreign exchange in the face of increased external debt service payments over the next two years.” Morgan Stanley adopted a “negative” outlook for Egyptian debt, amid concerns about the “financing gap” and global uncertainty. The US Investment Bank also lowered the Egyptian sovereign debt rating from “neutral” to “not neutral,” due to what it said were “increasing risks.” According to official data, Egypt’s external debt rose to $165.36 billion at the end of last September, an increase of $7.56 billion on an annual basis compared to the end of September 2022, when the debt recorded $157.8 billion.
Cairo needs to raise $30 billion to pay off debts due next year. It is expected to decrease to $19.4 billion in 2025, then rise to $23 billion in 2026. This is taking into account that Egypt has paid $52 billion in foreign obligations during the past two years, in light of difficult global economic challenges.
Although there have not yet been sufficient indicators confirming the recovery of the Egyptian economy from the dollar crisis, many positive indicators have emerged, perhaps the most important of which is the stock market movement that reflects macroeconomic trends, as the market capitalization of shares of listed companies jumped by 62% (from $31.1 billion at the end of last December). To 50.45 billion dollars currently), earning about 19.35 billion dollars, recording the highest profit among all Arab and international stock exchanges and financial markets. The second positive indicator is the balance of payments, which moved from a deficit of $10.5 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022, to a surplus of $883 million in the fiscal year 2022-2023.
This comes with an improvement in the current account deficit by about 1.5% thanks to a decline in the trade balance deficit by about $12.2 billion. The third indicator comes with the return of the flow of foreign investments, which amounted to $10 billion last year, and the Ministry of Finance expects it to rise to $12 billion this year, in addition to expected increases in revenues from the Suez Canal, remittances from Egyptians abroad, and proceeds from implementing the state offering program, which includes 32 companies. For the private sector.
*A Lebanese writer specializing in economic affairs
