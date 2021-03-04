THE Government of the Balearic Islands has announced that travelers arriving from other regions in Spain will have to prove they have tested negative for coronavirus.

From Thursday, March 4, domestic tourists must present a negative PCR test if they have traveled from a region with an accumulated incidence rate of over 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Previously, a negative PCR was only needed if traveling from a region with an accumulated incidence rate of 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This will mean that at present, only citizens from Extremadura, La Rioja and Murcia will be able to travel to the Balearic Islands without proving their COVID-19 status.

As well as revealing the adaptation to the measure, President Francina Armengol spoke of her wishes for the Balearics to be one of the first regions in Spain to trial the COVID-19 passport.

It comes as Formentera, Mallorca and Menorca relaxed their COVID-19 restrictions, allowing bars and restaurants to reopen after almost two months.

In Mallorca, these establishments can open until 5pm under a 50% capacity and with a maximum of four people sitting at each table.

Ibiza’s bars and restaurants will however have to wait a minimum of two more weeks to open their doors.