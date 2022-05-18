The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments stressed the need to submit a negative test result for the Corona virus within 72 hours before arriving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as one of the main requirements for the controls of the Hajj season this year.

These conditions approved by the Kingdom come in response to the Kingdom’s announced regulations for the Hajj season this year, and the requirements include that the pilgrim has never performed the obligatory Hajj, and the Hajj is limited to the age group of less than 65 years, and that he has the approved vaccines and the booster dose.

The requirements also include the necessity that priority should be given to those who meet the conditions who are registered in the Hajj electronic system and whose data have been previously updated.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments confirmed that the announced requirements come in support of the leadership’s strategy aimed at preserving the gains of recovery that the UAE has achieved today. The two bodies called on pilgrims to the importance of adhering to precautionary and preventive measures.



