'Kitty Herweijer adds the right nuance to her column' and 'As a football fan (77 years old) I have been watching for decades Studio Sports. But after a few summaries I thought: is that ready yet? And yes, that's when the monkey came out of the sleeve: the summaries of the broadcasts are explained. The chatter virus has also reached 'my' broadcast': these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, November 14.