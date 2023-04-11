Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 12:38 p.m.





This April 11 begins one of the most anticipated periods -and sometimes feared- by ​​taxpayers in Spain. The 2022 income campaign has begun, with which workers must update the payment or refund of their taxes. Once the draft is obtained to present the declaration, through the reference or with Clave Pin, and that all the fields are filled in, the income result can be obtained: either positive or negative. Depending on which one occurs, we will be happy or disappointed.

And it is that the symbol that appears at the end of the 2022 income statement will mark the result of our return or payment in this campaign. Obtaining one or the other will mean that the amount reflected must be paid to the Tax Agency to be up to date with the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) or that it will be the State that has to return a certain amount to me, understanding that it has been ‘paid for’ in excess of our income and possessions.

What happens if the result of the 2022 income is negative



Once all the pages of the draft have been filled in, we arrive at the 2022 income result. If a negative number appears, it means that the income statement is to be returned and therefore the Tax Agency must pay us that same amount to through bank transfer.

What happens if the result of the 2022 income is positive



In the event that a number without any symbol appears in the income result, it means that our declaration is to be paid and that we must contribute that amount that appears to the State coffers. The good news is that this income can be divided into several installments, so that it does not pose a headache for the taxpayer.

News of the 2022 income campaign



There are news for the income statements that are presented this year. The maximum individual contribution to private pension plans with the right to deduct personal income tax is reduced to 1,500 euros, while company plans that can be deducted rise to 8,500 euros by 2022. Between both, the total contribution with tax benefits is maintained at 10,000 euros per year.

In the case of economic activities in objective estimation, the general reduction on the net yield of modules is increased from 5% to 15% for the 2022 tax period, a measure applicable to all taxpayers who determine the net yield of their economic activity in accordance with to this method.

Additionally, for agricultural and livestock activities, in order to offset the increase in the cost of certain inputs, the previous net yield may be reduced by 35% of the purchase price of agricultural diesel and 15% of the purchase price of fertilizers, in both cases, necessary for the development of said activities.

Likewise, the corrective indices for feed purchased from third parties and for crops on irrigated land that use electricity for this purpose will also be applied in the 2022 tax period.