And a specialist revealed to “Sky News Arabia” that the content makers paid the most for the disruptive content is the live broadcast on Tik Tok because it is he who determines the financial value of each content maker through the volume of ads that come to his channel according to the size of his followers for his live broadcast.

It should be noted that the courts have become full of cases of prosecuting girls and women on moral charges, violating laws, and insulting society’s values ​​through the application of Tik Tok and other communication platforms.

Not only did the content creator commit immoral practices himself, but in some cases the authorities prosecute women accused of exploiting their children to create obscene content.

useful but

For his part, Internet and social networking expert Mohamed Fathi said that TikTok is primarily an application for social communication, but the use of it by some young age groups greatly increased the area of ​​danger to societies.

Fathi confirmed, in statements to “Sky News Arabia,” that Tik Tok has negative and great dangers, which are:

Live broadcasting, as there is no accurate censorship from the platform on the one hand, or from the parents on the other hand.

The application pays money for live broadcast hours because ads only work on live broadcast hours, like other applications, but the question is always “what will the content maker provide within the live broadcast to pay users to support it financially directly or in the form of gifts?”

The answer to this question was embodied in the obscene scenes that we see and the cases in which teenagers are being prosecuted for insulting society, providing obscene content, and violating the traditions of society.

Did the application provide technical tools to protect teens and children?

Fathi says that the application provided many technologies that are able to control children’s use of the application and provided the ability for parents to control their children’s account and determine the time of use and what they watch. However, families must monitor more the volume and type of their children’s daily use of the application.

Fathi went on to say that TikTok is a platform that aims to spread by providing users with the necessary tools for creativity, but the users themselves are the ones who exploit these tools to achieve spread with vulgar content.

He noted that what TikTok must do is respond quickly and accurately restrict the type of content in more conservative societies in public live broadcast videos and sessions.

How do governments deal?

Internet and social media expert, Mohamed Fathi, said that the authorities’ dealings with these platforms should not be through blocking, as blocking is not a solution, but positive content expels negative content and the competent authorities have a binding law that punishes the misuse of social media platforms.

He added that the family is a partner to the authorities in that task, as there are monitoring and follow-up applications for the volume and times of use, and the accounts that the child follows, in addition to talking about what is useful and what is not.

He explained that there is great interest in Tik Tok in societies because it is widespread and achieving record high growth with its competitors, and therefore the greatest interest in it, which is healthy because everything can be used negatively if it goes out of the framework specified for it.

Fathi explained that just as we used to see crimes committed on live broadcasts, the company that owns the application was soon able to develop technical capabilities to monitor the broadcast and set controls for use, and, “I think that the TikTok platform is able, thanks to artificial intelligence, to set restrictions on live broadcasts in light of the urgent requirements.” And great concerns for users, especially children and adolescents.

He concluded that the main reason for the spread of unethical practices on TikTok and other platforms is poverty of imagination and lack of creativity, which prompts users to create fictional stories or girls reveal details of their personal and family lives and fabricate facts that did not happen to be an attraction to achieve spread and views in order to earn money.