Xi Jinping and Joe Biden spoke by phone this Tuesday (April 2) about Taiwan, technology and the fight against drugs

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that negative factors in the Asian country's relationship with the United States have grown. The issue was addressed by the Chinese leader during a telephone conversation between him and the North American president, Joe Biden, this Tuesday (April 2, 2024).

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, Xi he said that both countries must pay attention to the issue. She also stated in publications on X (former Twitter) that the Chinese leader said that nations “they must respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue cooperation that is beneficial to both parties”.

One of the topics discussed by the leaders was Taiwan. According to Hua, Xi he said to Biden that the issue involving the island is the “1st red line that should not be crossed” in relations between countries.

The Chinese leader also called on the US to turn Biden's statements about not supporting Taiwan's independence into concrete actions.

In communication about the connectionthe White House stated that Biden “emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.”

The leaders also talked about the technological issue. Xi said that the USA “you will always find the door open” for the relationship if the North American country is “willing to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation and share the dividends of China’s development.”

“But if they are adamant in curbing China’s high-tech development and depriving China of its legitimate right to development, China will not stand idly by,” said Xi, according to the Chinese spokeswoman.

On the matter, the White House stated that Biden “emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary steps to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to harm” the country's national security. However, any measures will be taken “without unduly limiting trade and investment”.

In recent years, the United States has applied restrictions on American investment in Chinese companies in the technology sector. They also banned the export of artificial intelligence chips and semiconductors to the Asian country.

Another topic discussed between Biden and Xi was the fight against drugs, in particular cooperation between countries to contain the flow and production of fentanyl.

The synthetic drug is part of the opioid family and is typically used as a painkiller. However, the drug has become a major problem in the United States by causing an epidemic of addiction.

This was the first conversation between the presidents of China and the USA since the bilateral meeting held on November 15, 2023, in San Francisco, California.

YELLEN IN CHINA

The US Treasury Department announced this Tuesday (April 2) that Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to China on Wednesday (April 3).

She will stay in the country until Saturday (April 9) and will meet with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, among other authorities, as well as Chinese economists and North American businesspeople in China.

According to a statement, the Treasury Secretary will defend, during her commitments, “American workers and businesses to ensure they are treated fairly” in the Asian country. It will also focus on expanding cooperation between nations to combat illicit finance.