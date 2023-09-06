Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 11:39 am

The fall of the European and North American stock markets prevents a definition of the Ibovespa this Wednesday, 6th, before the Thursday holiday in Brazil, when the B3 will be closed. As a result, the financial turnover may wane.

On Tuesday, the Bovespa Index closed down 0.38%, at 117,331.30 points. At 11:29 am, it rose 0.06%, to 117,299.41 points, after rising 0.54%, at a maximum of 117,970.71 points. In New York, the Nasdaq was down 1.06%.

“Not much is new. But here the inspector is still worrying, there is uncertainty in relation to the JCP interest on own capital, now the issue of the card rotation and it’s the eve of the holiday. Nobody wants to take a risk”, evaluates Luiz Roberto Monteiro, operator of the institutional desk at Renascença.

Financial stocks are in focus. Last night, the Chamber approved the basic text of the bill with rules for Desenrola Brasil. The debt renegotiation program launched by the federal government includes a limit on interest on revolving credit and interest-bearing installments on credit card bills.

At the same time, new activity indicators in Europe generate some caution. In the United States, the index of purchasing managers for services in the country, measured by the ISM, stood at 54.5 in August, against the forecast of 52.4. “Everything changed, the data came strong”, says economist Silvio Campos Neto, partner at Tendências Consultoria, when referring to the previous reaction of the markets to the PMI for services as well, only for S&P Global, which stood at 50.5 ( preliminary: 51).

Initially, the North American stock exchanges reduced their fall and the Ibovespa reached a maximum at 117,970.71 points, when it advanced 0.54%, while Treasury interest rates fell, starting to rise afterwards. “Weaker data help cool down the idea of ​​higher interest rates in the United States,” he says.

The fall of the Ibovespa on Tuesday, amid signs of weakening in China, was moderated by the rise in oil, which boosted Petrobras shares. Earlier, Brent oil again tested the $90 a barrel mark, raising concerns about global inflation and high interest rates for longer than previously thought. However, it began to operate with instability. Even so, Petrobras shares rise strongly, above 1.00%. Iron ore, on the other hand, closed at an increase of 0.12%, in Dalian, China, where expectations of the announcement of vigorous incentive measures for the economy follow. However, Vale yielded 0.23%.

Despite this perception in relation to Beijing, the picture is one of moderate caution, emphasizes the chief economist at BV, Roberto Padovani, in a morning commentary. “It’s a negative morning abroad, despite signs of more stimulus in China, weaker activity data in Europe and the European Central Bank giving signs of concern about inflation,” he says.

In Germany, industrial orders fell by 11.7% in July compared to June, much more than analysts forecast (-3.5%). Retail sales in the euro zone dropped 0.2% in July compared to June (projection: -0.3%).

In Brazil, the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) increased by 0.05% in August, after a reduction of 0.40% in July, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).