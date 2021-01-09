According to an expert, a corona infection is possible even if a test is negative. The point in time is decisive.

Kassel – The public holidays made sure that many people met with relatives or close friends – despite the tough Lockdowns. Who then a Corona test is prudent, but not necessarily smarter in the event of a negative result.

Because even if a test If it turns out negative, it is possible that one can deal with Covid-19 infected. In a conversation with RTL explains epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs what’s behind it.

Infection despite negative corona test: Voluntary quarantine makes sense

“It is completely not clear, from when a person after the infection becomes positive, ”says Ulrichs. It could be that the virus is simply no longer caught or not yet caught with a throat swab, even though you are infected. So would be a quarantine according to the doctor even after a negative test makes sense, so that one doesn’t “unknowingly do that virus already has in itself and could spread it ”.

The ZDF also reports that a test cause it to mistakenly become a negative diagnosis comes. The reason for this is that the virus load in the throat in the first after a corona-Infection is still low. Epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs also speaks of this.

Negative corona test frees you from quarantine: RKI warns of premature results

Even according to that Robert Koch Institute is a test in the first few days after a possible infection SARS-CoV-2 therefore not really meaningful.

Although a voluntary as noted by Ulrichs quarantine makes sense, but it is not mandatory. On the part of the Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Affairs of the country North Rhine-Westphalia it says: “If the result falls negative off, the quarantine can be ended immediately “.

If there are signs of an infection with #SARS-CoV-2 Important rules of conduct must be observed: Stay at home and limit contacts there as well. More #BZgA-Information at: https://t.co/2HICyxiEvF pic.twitter.com/VPgEq1bFnV – BZgA (@bzga_de) December 23, 2020

Infected household members are obliged to quarantine – despite a negative corona test

The situation is different, however, when one is in the same place household how a person who tested positive lives. As stated on the website of the Hessian Ministry for Social Affairs and Integration In other words, the further risk of infection “when living with an infected person” is simply too high. The quarantine rule therefore also remains for contact persons with a negative Corona test consist.

The mandatory quarantine ends automatically 14 days after the test has been carried out, or when the infected household members are considered to have recovered. In addition, the isolation can be customized by the competent Health department stopped, especially if there is no longer any evidence of infection with the Coronavirus exist. (Nail Akkoyun) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

