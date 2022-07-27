“Back in the Oval Office. Thanks to the doctor for the good care and thanks to all of you for your support.” So on Twitter the president of the United States Joe Biden, after the president’s personal doctor, Kevin O’Connor, announced that Biden, positive for Covid 19 since last Thursday, has been negative.

Biden tested negative for a swab twice: last night and this morning. “Given these reassuring factors, the president will stop the isolation measures,” explained the doctor in the note released by the White House, recalling that Biden, who is 79, has completed a cycle of five days of anti-viral drugs.

To continue to protect collaborators and other people working in the White House, the doctor concludes, “the president will continue to wear a mask for 10 days when he is with other people”.