The competent authorities in Ras Al Khaimah monitored negative phenomena that spread during the summer and lead to traffic accidents and home fires, the most prominent of which is the neglect of tire safety, and the increase in the percentage of tinting vehicle windows at rates that exceed the permissible legal percentage, indicating that the occurrence of fire accidents in homes as a result of loading the electricity network. more than its capacity.

Brigadier Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al-Khaimah Police, said that the Ras Al-Khaimah Police recently launched an awareness campaign entitled “Your Vehicle Safety is Your Safety” aimed at educating drivers about the importance of fully complying with the requirements and instructions calling for ensuring the validity of their vehicles, and urging examiners to check during the process. Examine vehicles for the safety of tires, especially in light of the high temperature, and due to the fact that unusable tires cause traffic accidents that may result in loss of life.

He added that the most important negative phenomena that increase during the summer are adolescents and young adults driving vehicles without obtaining a driver’s license, reckless and reckless driving, comprehensive tinting of car windows, and the inconvenience resulting from supplying vehicles, which constitutes a source of danger and disturbance to the comfort of the people.

He explained that the Ras Al Khaimah Police is working to spread awareness among the groups of society, and tightens control over the streets and roads to prevent the occurrence of such violations, and to ensure that the highest standards of traffic safety are achieved in them, pointing to the need to cooperate with the police efforts aimed at preserving the safety of drivers and pedestrians through full adherence to the indicative signs. And with the instructions and directives of the policemen and the periodic examination of tires and to ensure their suitability for use.

For his part, the Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, called on drivers to ensure that they choose good types of tires, and to constantly monitor the appropriate amount of air in them, in addition to not overloading the vehicle with excessive weights, which increase Pressure on the tires, which may lead to their explosion, especially at this time of the year, which witnesses a steady rise in temperatures.

He explained that the safety check, which is signed by the examiners in the approved car inspection centers, focuses on the validity of the tires and brakes for use in accordance with the standards set, pointing out that there is constant coordination and cooperation with the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police to implement joint awareness campaigns for drivers and car owners to urge them to adhere to instructions. Safety in their vehicles, which in turn is reflected in enhancing road security and reducing the rates of traffic accidents and the resulting losses on the human and material levels.

On the other hand, the Acting Head of Operations Department in the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Major Saeed Mohammed Al-Bakr, stated that the summer season witnesses an increase in house fires as a result of wrong practices by homeowners or users in them, in addition to electrical fires, primarily air-conditioning fires. A package of preventive measures must be taken to prevent it from happening, including ensuring its safety, not overloading it with more than its capacity, disconnecting the electricity once it is finished with use, and conducting regular maintenance for it. He added that summer fires increase the danger for firefighters in light of the burdens of summer heat and extreme humidity, in addition to the heat of fire and other challenges they face in order to save lives and property, which is addressed by holding training courses to ensure their readiness to face challenges and different circumstances.

