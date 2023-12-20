The Nefrocenter Group announces the acquisition of a new healthcare facility, consolidating its presence in the Roman and Lazio regions. After the Rome American Hospital and the RSA Longoni, Nefrocenter, the first Italian private group specializing in nephrology and dialysis, diabetology, metabolic diseases and cardiology, continues its acquisitions of healthcare facilities with the Michelangelo Medical Center (Cmm), expanding the range of services to all specialist sectors of medicine and surgery.

The Cmm – recalls a note – is a private clinic located in the Eur-Montagnola area, specialized in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the most common pathologies. The center is recognized as a point of reference in the city and regional territory for prevention and health, thanks to a wide range of services, the involvement of established specialists and the presence of cutting-edge diagnostic equipment, a rehabilitation gym and spaces for physiotherapy. Cmm specializes in allergology, andrology, angiology, cardiology, pediatric cardiology, general surgery, dermatology, endocrinology, physiatry, gastroenterology, pediatric speech therapy, occupational medicine, sports medicine, internal medicine, neurosurgery, neurology, ophthalmology, oncology, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pediatrics, neonatology, psychology, nutritional science, breast medicine and urology.