Navratri has started and the whole country is celebrating this festival with full devotion. Posts related to Navratri are also appearing on the social media account of Sylabs. One such post is on Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram. He has posted a video of Ranbir Kapoor. In it, he is singing a bhajan with a guitar.

Neetu Kapoor discovered old video

This video of Ranbir is his film ‘Rockstar’ and fits perfectly on the spot. Neetu has made people remember Durga Maa in Navratri in a different way and wish people. He has given the caption with it, ‘Jai Mata Di’.



Neetu’s dance video was quite viral

Recently a video of Neetu Singh went viral. In it, she was performing dance rehearsals on Ranbir’s song ‘Ghaghra’. People were speculating that she might be preparing for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding of both. However, there is no information about this from the family or Ranbir.



Video: Neetu Kapoor dances on ‘Ghaghra’ song, fans said – preparing for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding