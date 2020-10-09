The beautiful actress of the 80s Neetu Kapoor is very active on social media these days. In such a situation, a video of her is becoming very viral on the internet, in which she is seen dancing to the super hit song ‘Ghaghra’ of her son Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’. In this video, Neetu is wearing a navy blue color top and jeans, while choreographer Rajendra Singh is also seen dancing with her.

Fans on social media are showering lots of love on this dance video of Neetu Kapoor. Not only this, many users say that they are not preparing this dance for the marriage of their son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Commenting on this video on social media, a user wrote – ‘Is this for Alia and RK’s wedding?’ Apart from this, another user wrote – ‘Neetu can still give a tough competition to today’s actress’. So someone praised the choreography of the song.

In early 2019, there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to get married in December this year. According to sources, preparations for the marriage of both of them had also started. However, shortly after these reports, Alia dismissed these speculations and said in an interview that ‘I find this type of news quite entertaining. I do not know what will happen in the future. But I feel that every three weeks I have a new wedding date.

Talk about Alia and Ranbir’s workfront, very soon this beautiful couple will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film, Brahmastra. Earlier this film was to be released on 4 December. However, due to the coronovirus epidemic, the release of this film has been postponed for next year. Meanwhile, Alia recently resumed the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) film Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she is playing the role of a mafia queen.