Whenever the actress remembers Neetu Kapoor, her blossoming face always comes in front of the eyes, but this year was full of sorrow for Neetu. Husband Rishi Kapoor (Rishi Kapoor) was left with, and Coronavirus, who was in the right place, took him out of his grip. It has been 8 months since Rishi Kapoor was given goodbye to the world, but his family has not forgotten him till date. Especially his wife Neetu Kapoor. She remembers him on every special occasion. And now once again he has remembered them.

Neetu Kapoor told the heart

Since 2020 is going to go and 2021 is coming. That is why Neetu has shared some memories related to this year. He shared an emotional post and told how Rishi was for him. What he felt and felt after he left. In his recent post, his heart’s feelings have come to the fore.

In this post, he has also told how he is progressing after Rishi Kapoor’s departure. What is it that keeps them alive? He has attributed this to his upcoming film Jug Jug Jio. Whose shooting he had corona. However, he is completely fine now. And now after shooting, Pur is in Rajasthan with family. Today his son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Ridima, Naatin, Jamai and Alia Bhatt were all spotted at the airport. According to media reports, this year, they have all arrived in Ranthambore to celebrate the new year.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April

Actor Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year. In 2019, he was reported to be a corona. After which he was also treated for about 1 year in New York. Where Neetu Kapoor was with her every moment. He had returned to India and was completing his projects but his health deteriorated again and this time he left all of us and left forever.