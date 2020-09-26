The Cricket Board of India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the appointment of former spinner Neetu David as the chairman of the women’s national selection panel. Other members in the panel are former Indian players Mithu Mukherjee, Renu Margate, Aarti Vaidya and V. Kalpana. The term of the previous panel headed by Hemlata Kala expired in March 2020. Sudha Shah, Anjali Pendharkar, Shashi Gupta and Lopamudra Banerjee were the other members in it.The panel selected the team for the Women’s World T20 in Australia, which was their final selection. The Indian team was runner-up in this. Indian spinner David has taken 41 wickets in 10 Tests. His name is the World Record for best bowling in an innings in Test (8 wickets for 53 runs) which he achieved against England in 1995 in Jamshedpur.

David, who performed brilliantly in the late 90s and early 2000s, was the highest wicket-taker in India’s women’s ODI, after which Jhulan Goswami beat him. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement, “Given his seniority, former left-arm spinner Neetu David will head the five-member committee.”

Shah said, ‘She is also the second highest wicket-taker in India. He has taken 141 wickets in 97 matches. He is also the first player to take 100 wickets from India. The BCCI did not announce a new selection panel, which was widely criticized but the reason behind this delay was not due to any cricket activity in the lockdown due to Kovid-19.

The Indian women’s team will now play a three-team Women’s Challenger Series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and for this the BCCI first needed to form a new women’s selection panel. There were many applications but it was revealed that former Indian spinner David was the top contender in it.

He retired from international cricket in 2008. A senior BCCI source said on the condition of confidentiality from PTI-language, “Neetu is a big name in Indian women’s cricket and she is very tall. I don’t think anyone can question Neetu’s ability to be the head of the selection panel. ‘

Former Maharashtra batsman Aarti Vaidya, who was a contender from the western region, was selected for the selection committee members. Mithu Mukherjee’s name was going on from the eastern region. She was a part of the previous panel but could not finish her full term and left at least two years of those tenures. Renu Margret was a candidate from Central Zone who played 5 Tests and 23 ODIs for India. The fifth candidate was 59-year-old Venkatachar Kalpana.