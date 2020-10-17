Shoaib Aftab of Rourkela (Odisha) will be the first doctor in his family to score 720 out of 720 in Neet’s first attempt. Her father Sheikh Mohammed Abbas is a businessman and mother Sultana Rijaya Grihani. Shoaib reveals his mother’s special role behind her success, who left her homeland for her and moved to another city.

Born on 23 May 2002, Shoaib spent two years coaching at Allen Career Institute, Kota. He has scored 720 out of 720 in NEET exam. Shoaib is the first person in his family to study medicine and become a doctor. Shoaib told that it was a dream to become a doctor which is going to come true now. He came to Kota in the year 2018. He said that I tried to give my best. He told that I lived in PG with my mother and younger sister in Kota.

Shoaib said, ‘I did all the questions. Initially I had expected to be in the top 100 or top 50 but 720 marks out of 720 was not expected. When I checked the answer key, I had an idea of ​​being All India Rank 1. There was a lot of pressure when the exam was postponed. But I used the time well. ‘

Shoaib has secured 95.8 per cent marks in 12th this year. He was ranked All India 37th in KVPY and 96.8 percentage points in 10th. He said that I have achieved this success under the guidance of Allen’s teachers.

Shoaib said that sometimes he used to play games on his phone to do a little relay. On the question related to Hobby, he said, ‘I like painting. But I have not done this for the last few years because I had kept myself fully prepared for Neet.

Naveen Maheshwari, director of the Allen Career Institute, said, ‘We are proud of Shoaib’s achievement. This is the first time in history that someone has achieved complete marks. ‘

Shoaib said, ‘In the time I got during the lockdown, I removed my shortcomings in preparation. The topic I was weak in, revisited them again and again. This kept my doubts clear. I did not focus much on those in whom I had a good grip. He paid equal attention to three subjects.

Shoaib had also given a JEE Main exam in January to test his physics and chemistry preparations. Shoaib said, “I got 99.97 percentile in physics and 99.93 percentile in chemistry in JEE Main.” I had 15 percentiles in maths as it was not my subject.

Shoaib said, “I want to find a cure for diseases that have no cure.”

Shoaib said, ‘I will specialize in cardiology after doing MBBS from AIIMS. After that I will go to research. I want to find a cure for diseases that have no cure.

Aftab did not go home for two and a half years

The seriousness of Shoaib’s studies can be gauged from the fact that he did not go home (Odisha) for two and a half years after coming to Kota. He said, ‘Diwali or Eid, I did not go home. I had to focus fully on studies. My father called me several times. After the board exams, I put myself fully in preparation for NEET. Mother lived with me in PG. Hence there was no tension. I stayed in Kota for 5 months of lockdown and made a lot of preparations. Did not go home Staying separate in Kota could have made the preparation better. The extra time I got in Corona strengthened my preparation. Revised the topic repeatedly.