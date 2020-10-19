NEET results 2020: Bihar boy Prithviraj Singh has secured All India Rank-35 in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). This year is the only student from Bihar to get top-50. Prithviraj has achieved outstanding success by scoring 705 out of 720 i.e. 99.996 percent.

Prithviraj Singh’s grandfather coming from Punpun block in Patna district had a dream that his grandson should become a doctor. In order to fulfill this dream, Prithviraj has achieved success in NEET 2020 in his first attempt.

18-year-old Prithviraj said, “My grandfather is Raj Kumar Singh, a retired high school clerk. It was he who instilled in me the dream of becoming a doctor. I remember my childhood days and remember those days in our village. There was only one doctor who treated everyone. This way it was not easy for people to get medical facility. That is why I decided to become a doctor. “

Prithviraj aspires to become a neurologist with admission in AIIMS Delhi. Prithviraj, currently living in Kota with his family, said that he would like to work in his home district after becoming a successful doctor.

He attributes his success to Kota. He says that there is something in the air of Kota that motivates every candidate to work hard.

Prithviraj Used to study 14 hours a day –

Prithviraj said that he had taken admission in a private institute in Kota for the preparation of medical entrance examination. After spending 8 hours in coaching every day, he also used to prepare for 6 hours at home. He told, ‘I solved a lot of mock test papers which helped in understanding the question pattern and passed the exam in the first attempt itself.’

Prithviraj had secured 95.2 per cent marks in the 12th standard this year. Talking about preparations during the Corona crisis, he said that I was worried. During the lockdown, the routine of study routine was disturbed. It was becoming very difficult to concentrate in studies. After some time I prepared myself and started revising. He used to play in between to get freshness.

His father Dharmendra Singh is a bank manager by profession. His mother Shashi Nandani is a homemaker. Both were shifted to quota in 2018 to help their son, so that better preparation could be done. Prithviraj’s mother revealed that he was not willing to send his son alone to study outside. That is why we came with him to Kota for his education and care.

Happy with son’s success, father Dharmendra told Hindustan Times, “My son is the first boy in our family who has been given medical examination.” I am very happy because the son has fulfilled my father’s dream. I wish that he becomes a successful doctor and serves humanity.