Tamannaah Goyal, a student of Government Talent Development School (RPV), Government of Delhi has achieved success in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be held for admission in MBBS and BDS seats. Tamannaah, ranked 173 in Neet’s All India Ranking, has winged her dreams of becoming a doctor after seeing her mother. Tamanna is raised by her mother alone (single mother) and she works as a nursing assistant in a private clinic. Tamanna told that mother has raised her since the age of 4, during this time many occasions also came when mother fulfilled her needs and gave wings to my dreams. He has given credit for his success to his mother as well as gurus and brother.

I want to work on women’s health by becoming a gynecologist

Tamannaah, who passed 12th with 93.8 per cent marks from RPV Sector 11 Rohini, said that she wants to work as a gynecologist in the doctor society. According to Tamanna, there is still a lack of awareness in the society about the health of women and diseases related to them. So the delivery facilities are not right there, in such a situation, she wants to work as a gynecologist for the health of women.

10 hours of study

Tamanna, who lives in Shahabad Dairy area of ​​Delhi, said that this was her second attempt for Neet. In such a situation, he studied regularly, under which he studied for 10 hours every day. Tamannaah said that she loves dosing as she studies.