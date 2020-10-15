NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) tomorrow (16 October). The candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of NTA NEET ntaneet.nic.in after the results are declared. The NEET exam was conducted across the country on September 13 in pen paper mode. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for this examination. Of these, 85 percent to 90 percent of the students had given the exam. Candidates who have succeeded in this examination will get admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical colleges of the country.

The NEET result was expected to come on 12 October but the exam result was set on 16 October to give opportunity to Kovid-19 affected NEET candidates. The Supreme Court had allowed the NTA on October 14 to take the examination of children who could not appear in the NEET examination on 13 September due to being corona infected and in the Containment Zone. In such a situation, 188 children took the test on 14 October.

After NEET result, state wise merit list will be issued for conducting NEET counseling for admission on 85% of medical and dental seats. Candidates will be able to apply for 15 percent of All India quota and 85 percent of state quota seats.

NEET Results 2020: This way you can check

– Go to ntaneet.nic.in.

– Click on NEET UG Result 2020 link.

Submit by entering your roll number and other details.

– Your result will appear on the screen.

Cutoff can go up

It is being told that this time NEET Cut off 2020 can go up higher because the number of students was more. Also, due to the postponement of the corona, students got much more time for preparation. Apart from this, the question paper was also said to be relatively easy.

NEET Answer-Key, OMMR Response Sheet and Question Paper have already been released.