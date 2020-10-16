The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The results have been announced on the official websites ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Students who had appeared in this exam can now see their results by clicking on the direct link provided in this news.

NEET Result: How to check result

Go to NTA Neet’s website.

NEET UG Result 2020 link will appear on the home page. Click on it.

A new page will open. Submit your roll number, date of birth and password, captcha in the space provided here.

The result will be seen on the screen. Download it and keep it safe.

Neet 2020 (NEET 2020) was organized on 13 September 2020 for admission in MBBS and BDS courses in various medical colleges of the country including AIIMS, JIPMER. Around 15.97 lakh students had registered for the exam. NTA had said that 85-90 percent of the students had appeared in the examination.

