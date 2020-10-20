After the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET – NEET) were released by the NTA, a student has approached the Bombay High Court regarding the examination system of the exam. After getting zero marks in the exam, the student has filed a petition in the Nagpur bench of the High Court, stating several flaws in the test assessment system. In the petition, the student said that she expected to get at least 600 marks out of 720 but was shocked to see her final score card.

Advocate Ashwin Deshpande, appearing for the student’s side of the court, said, ‘After achieving 81.85% marks in class 12th, the student was expected to get at least 600 marks in his NEET. One problem is that NTA did not upload its OMR sheet. The second thing is that he has been given the sanyu points out of 720. There are definitely flaws in the online evaluation system.

The court has asked the NTA (National Testing Agency), the institution conducting NEET examination, to clarify whether the student’s OMR sheet has been uploaded or not until the next hearing. Deshpande said, ‘How can a girl who is expecting more than 600 marks come to zero marks. The NTA will have to clarify on this. ‘

This is not the only case of discrepancy in Marx.

Terrible mistake in NEET result! Low-score student topper in ST category, NTA releases second revised marksheet

In another case, a student from Akola district of Maharashtra has filed a complaint with the NTA regarding his marks. The activist, who is helping this student to go to Bombay High Court, said, ‘When the student checks and matches the answers to the provisional answer-key and OMR sheet issued by NTA, the entire 720 marks out of 720 are being made. Were. But in reality, only 212 marks have come when it is impossible.

The NEET exam was held across the country on 13 September. Due to Corona infection, who could not take the exam on this day, their examination was taken on 14 October. After this, the result of NEET was released on 16 October. After the declaration of the result, many students are approaching the NTA with a scan copy of their OMR sheet and final score card.

On the condition of not disclosing his identity, one student said, ‘There were two different answers on two different pages of the same question on my OMR sheet. This is quite shocking. All these point to a technical problem in the evaluation software of NTA and NTA should clarify it.

NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said that at first glance, there should be no such disturbances in Marx. But still the complaints of the students will be settled one by one as soon as possible.