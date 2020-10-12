NEET Result 2020: Neat Results will have to wait a little longer. The Supreme Court has allowed students to take the exam who were not able to appear in the NEET examination due to being corona infected and living in the contention zone. These students will take the exam on October 14. The result of NEET will be released on 16 October. It was expected that the results of the medical entrance examination NEET will be released on Monday or Tuesday, but due to this decision of the Supreme Court, students will have to wait till October 16.

The final answer-key may be released along with the NEET result or a few hours before that. After the results are announced, the candidates can check their results on the official website of NTA NEET ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET exam was conducted across the country on September 13 in pen paper mode. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for this examination. Of these, 85 percent to 90 percent of the students had given the exam.

NEET Results 2020: This way you can check

– Go to ntaneet.nic.in.

– Click on NEET UG Result 2020 link.

Submit by entering your roll number and other details.

– Your result will appear on the screen.

Cutoff can go up

It is being told that this time NEET Cut off 2020 can go up higher because the number of students was more. Also, due to the postponement of the corona, students got much more time for preparation. Apart from this, the question paper was also said to be relatively easy.

Candidates who have succeeded in this examination will get admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical colleges of the country.

NEET Answer-Key, OMMR Response Sheet and Question Paper have already been released.