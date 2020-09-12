Please note before arriving at the examination center 2. Female and male candidates can come by wearing sleepers, low heeled sandals or footwear. But will not be allowed to wear shoes. 3. Approval of NTA will be valid in case of special circumstances like medical etc. 4. Apart from this, the candidate will have to remove the mask worn from home and use the mask found in the examination center. Apart from this, you can also take the exam by wearing globs, face shield etc.

Commendable initiative of Government of Odisha The Government of Odisha has made elaborate arrangements to provide free transport and accommodation facilities for the candidates appearing in the NEET entrance exam to be held on Sunday. An official gave this information. On Sunday, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted at 83 exam centers in seven cities of the state, in which a total of 37,459 candidates will participate, NEET State Nodal Officer Pauli Patnaik said, ‘The state government has given free of cost to the candidates and their parents Transport and accommodation have been arranged. He said that free government buses would be available to transport and bring candidates from different districts to the examination centers. Examinations will be held from 11 am to 5 pm, strictly following health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the corona virus epidemic.

4 pairs special train Indian Railways has made special arrangements for the candidates for the JEE (Main), NEET and NDA exams to be held this month. While giving information in this regard, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that for the convenience of examiners joining the JEE (Main), NEET and NDA (National Defense Academy) in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi Indian Railways has decided to run 5 pairs of special trains in Uttar Pradesh between 03 September to 30 September 2020.

Metro will run at 6 pm on Sunday even for NEET candidates This time Sunday is the National Eligibility Entrance Test i.e. NEET exam. In such a situation, many students will have to go to remote centers to take the exam. DMRC will start the Metro operations on all lines this Sunday from 6 am, so that students can reach their centers on time and there is no problem in commuting. The good thing is that on Saturday, the metro operation will also start on all lines. In such a situation, students living in areas of NCR as well as Delhi will also be able to travel by metro to take the exam comfortably.

Rajasthan government also provided free buses The Rajasthan government has given free travel facility in roadways buses to the candidates who appear for NEET examination. Students have to show the NEET admit card to the bus conductor. After this, no one can demand a ticket from him. This facility will be applicable for both transit and transit time.

Know how your dress should be 1- Candidates are allowed to wear light colored loose clothing according to the season. Jeans, salwar suits, kurtas, long skirts, trousers, T-shirts, shirts are all allowed to the candidates. 2- According to NTA, if the candidates wear special dress due to any religious practice, then they have to report to the examination center one hour before the reporting time.

Admit card can be downloaded till last time Candidates who have filled the NEET form and wish to appear in the examination to be held tomorrow, can visit the official website of the department ntaneet.nic.in and download the admit card. Your Admit Card has given information about security measures and dress code in view of Corona virus from NTA.

NEET exam: There will be no curfew in Punjab on Sunday Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday that curfew will not be imposed in the state on this Sunday so that students appearing in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) can easily reach the examination venue. He said that though shops of non-essential items would remain closed. In view of Kovid-19, curfew is applicable in all cities of Punjab on Sunday. On the question of a resident of Abohar while interacting directly with the students on Facebook, Singh said that the students will not have any problem in reaching the examination centers.

Only this Sunday the metro will start at 6 pm DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that this arrangement is being made specifically for the students’ convenience in view of NEET exam. This Sunday, the metro will start running on all lines from 6 am and the frequency of trains will also be kept high, so that students do not have to wait much longer to get the train. However, after this, the system will continue to be applicable to every Sunday and on the lines of Phase-3, the metro will run from 8 am on Sunday. That is, this change is being made in the timing for this Sunday only in view of NEET exam.

Apart from this, different states of the country have provided many facilities for the candidates. Delhi Metro has also decided to run ahead of time so that students do not have any problem due to Corona virus.