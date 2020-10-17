new Delhi: Odisha’s Shoaib Aftab has created history by topping the National Testing Agency NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). Earlier there was no neet topper from Odisha. Shoaib has scored 720 out of 720. His family is very proud of Shoaib’s success. He is the first member of his family to become a doctor after studying medicine.

Shoaib Aftab’s father Sheikh Mohammad Abbas is a businessman and mother Sultana Rijaya is a homemaker. He has given credit for his success to his parents. Shoaib says that his mother played a special role in making him successful. Mother left her city for him and came to another city. At the same time, father mobilized him to do medical preparation.

Neet 2020 topper Shoaib Aftab told the media, ‘There is no doctor in my family, so I did not expect to be topped. I hoped that I would come in the top-100 or 50. But I never expected to score 720 out of 720. There was a lot of pressure due to the postponement of the exam.

Did not even go home in lockdown

How serious Shoaib was towards his goal, it shows that once the quota came from home, Shoaib did not go home for two and a half years. Did not even go into lockdown. Shoaib told that, “Many times when Papa came to meet, he said that come home for a few days, but I did not go.” There were also holidays for Deepawali and Eid, but I stayed in Kota and did not allow any disturbance in studies. During the Corona period, Kota remained the same. When everyone went home in lockdown, I stopped here. This made my preparation even better. I revisited everything. “

In the year 2018, he came to Kota and took admission in a coaching institute. Here he got the best competition and tried to give his best. He lived in PG with his mother and younger sister in Kota. He has secured 95.8 percent marks in 12th this year. All India was 37th rank in KVPY and 96.8 percentage points in their 10th.

read this also-

NEET Result 2020: Odisha’s Shoaib Aftab topped, 7.7 lakh children passed this year

NEET Topper Interview: Know how Odisha’s Shoaib Aftab achieved full marks