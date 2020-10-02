Avadh Bihari, an MBBS final year student of GSVM Medical College, sitting as a solver in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET-2020), has been suspended from the college. He was also expelled from the hostel. The college administration has also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the student in-charge who will conduct necessary investigations about it and keep in touch with the police.

Principal Captain Prof. According to RB Kamal, he has come to know through various news media that Avadh Bihari, a student of 2016 batch in Medical College, was involved in Solver Gang in NEET-2020. However, the police has not yet given the official information to the college. He has not even been arrested from the college hostel but he has been charged with serious charges. In view of this, strict action has been taken on it. A notice has been placed on her room in Boys Hostel-3. Information is being sent to the accused’s house. The report has also been sent to the government. Pro. According to RB Kamal, the student’s record has been called. Under the information so far, he is quite right to read. Let us tell you that the accused student was caught by the police of two police stations of Kanpur jointly with the whole gang on Wednesday.

Awadh Bihari has been the topper in batch

MBBS final year student Awadh Bihari has been the son Babulal Topper. Neet first started in the year 2016, the same year Awadh Bihari qualified Neet. It ranked 568 in UP. He has not been stopped in any subject even once in the medical college. It is being counted among the top 10 students of its batch. College teachers are also surprised by this. Final year medical students are to have their final examination in February. All these students were also called in the Corona period. MBBS students have also been engaged in corona duty.

Had two hours studying with juniors in hostels

The accused student has no habit of meeting anyone in the hostel. He was also less frequent in the hostel. Mostly he used to stay with his fellow students in the coaching market. A junior hostel student from his batch says that the boss spent two hours studying here with juniors. Never realized that he was doing this kind of work. He sure wouldn’t be doing it. He used to read a lot and also inspired to read.

Anticipation of involvement of something else

Some of his old fellow students of the hostel have gone somewhere after Awadh Bihari is caught. There is a discussion that some more students are expected to join the gang. However, its official information is not yet with the medical college or hostel superintendents. Some students were discussing this among themselves.

Wires can be connected to business

The medical student caught was not accused of Vyapam, it has been seen from the records. Yet the needle of suspicion is also going on Vyapam. Many students were caught by the CBI. He was not made an accused, was released after questioning. There are a large number of such students. The college administration suspects that this student was also not involved. By the way, a large number of students from the year 2015 and 2016 batch were charged in the business.