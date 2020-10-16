Shoaib Aftab, who hails from Odisha, has made history by scoring the highest 99.99 per cent marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the country’s prestigious examination. Shoaib scored All India Rank-1 by scoring 99.99. According to the report, the NTA released the results on its official website ntaneet.nic.in. According to the news agency ANI, Shoaib Aftab created history by scoring 99.99 per cent marks in this result.

Became the first student in the state to score 99.99 per cent in NEET exam. According to an India Today report, Shoaib was taking coaching from an institute in Kota.

National Testing Agency declares # NEET2020 results, Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab secures AIR 1, with 99.99 percentile. pic.twitter.com/eF0yUx1AFz – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

She is constantly getting congratulations for Shoaib’s great success. It is reported that he has also met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

Counseling will be done by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in place of Medical Counseling of India. NEET exam was held on 13 September but due to missing some students, a special examination was also conducted. This year, 14.37 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination.

Neet 2020 results can be checked on the website of nta nta.ac.in i.e. neet website ntaneet.nic.in. Students can login through the enrollment number given on their admit card and see their result.