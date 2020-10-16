The city of Kota, Rajasthan’s education city, has set its flag in the country on Friday. Kota City has given the topper of Medical Entrance Exam NEET All India. Actually, All India Topper Student has studied in Odisha’s Shoaib Aftab Kota. Shoaib Aftab has scored 720 out of 720. Shoaib is the first member in his family to study medicine and become a doctor. Shoaib told that it was his dream to become a doctor, which is now going to come true.

Shoaib Aftab told that in the year 2018 he came to Kota for coaching. Aftab said, “Coaching the Medical Entrance Exam in Kota. Here I got the best competition and I tried to give my best. I live in PG with my mother and younger sister in Kota. 95.8 percentage points in 12th this year. All India 37th rank and 10th in KVPY was 96.8 percent marks. I have achieved this success only from the guidance of teachers. “

Studying on schedule, giving time to every subject: Shoaib Aftab

Talking about the benefit of lockdown, Aftab said that I did not stop during lockdown, I removed my weaknesses, I kept revising the weak topics repeatedly in NEET syllabus. This also led to douts, which did not focus much on the topics that were strong. During coaching, the classroom did homework daily and gave equal time to all three subjects. I study every day by making a schedule, giving different time to each subject. There was a lot of help from coaching classes and weekly tests.

NEET 2020 Topper: Shoaib Aftab, 18 years old, became the 720 topper by bringing 720 out of 720, told his strategy

‘Full use of lockdown months in Topic revision’

Shoaib told that once Kota came home, he did not go to his house for two and a half years. Many cases came when the father said ‘come home’ but I did not go. It was also a holiday for Deepawali and Eid, but I stayed in Kota and did not let my education get interrupted. During the Korana period, I remained in Kota, even in lockdown, when everyone went home, I stayed here, this made my preparation even better. I revisited all. You cannot get a better facility than quota. Mummy lives together so there was no problem of eating and drinking. Anyway, after the board exam, there is not enough time to revise the entire syllabus of NEET. So I made full use of 5 months of lockdown. Multiple revision of topics so that there is no scope left.

I want to find a cure for incurable disease: Shoaib

Shoaib said that after doing MBBS from AIIMS, I want to become a specialist in cardiology. Along with this, another dream is that I want to find a cure for such diseases, whose treatment is not available yet, I want to go into the field of such research.

That’s why I want to be a doctor: Shoaib

Shoaib said that there is no doctor in the family of our mother and father. The father works in the building Sheikh Mohammed Construction and has studied till B.Com. Mother Sultana Rijaya is a homemaker and a BA pass. Dada used to run a bakery. My interest was also in science and wanted to go into the medical field, Papa also used to say prepare for medical and become a doctor, I took biology.

Maths as well as Biology: Shoaib

Shoaib said that he studied Maths along with Biology. Prepared for JEE level to strengthen his physics and chemistry. Shoaib also took the JEE-Mains exam and scored 99.7%. Shoaib said that giving JEE-Mains gave me confidence and I could perform better.