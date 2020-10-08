NEET 2020 Result soon: HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said that the results of NEET exam will be released soon. He said that NEET exam results will be released soon so that there is no further delay.

NEET is one of the very important examinations in the country which gives students the opportunity to get admission in the most renowned medical colleges. This happened on 13 September according to the scheduled schedule after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed for postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. During the examination, special instructions were also taken regarding the guidelines regarding corona virus.

According to the news agency ANI, the impact of the epidemic was such that 85-90 percent of the 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered for the examination took the exam. The Education Minister said that students who could not take the exam due to corona would be given one more chance to sit the test. The exam date will be announced later.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 Answer on September 26. It was also released with question papers which candidates could download codewide from NEET / NTA website.

After the release of the answer, it is now the result number which can be issued at any time. According to the latest information, the result of NEET 2020 will be released by October 12. However, NTA is yet to issue its notification in this regard.

Candidates are advised that for the latest update of NEET result, NTA or NEET website www.nta.ac.in / ntaneet.nic.in Keep visiting from time to time.

Neat 2020 cut-off is expected to remain high this year. Because the number of students who participated in the examination was very high. The papers were not too difficult due to the corona.