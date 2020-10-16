NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of NEET 2020 examination for medical colleges and dental colleges across the country late in the evening. Students who appear in NEET exam can check their results by going to NEET’s official website ntaresults.nic.in or ntaneet.nic.in. You can check your result here on the direct link given below.

Direct link of NEET result–NEET 2020 Result Link

Medical seats will be filled in 7 types-

The NTA issued a press release and also issued guidelines for admission to medical seats based on the toppers of NEET 2020 and the result of IR examination. Neet said that after Neet 2020 result, the counseling process will start now in which 7 types of seats will be filled for medical and dental colleges. Learn what are these seven types

1- All India Quota Seats

2- State Government Quota Seats

3- Central Institutions / Universities / Deemed Universities

4- State / Management / NRI quota seats in private medical colleges which will be filled under Medical / Dental / Ayurveda / Siddha / Unani / Homeopathy college or other private university. (State / Management / NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental / Ayurveda / Siddha / Unani / Homeopathy Colleges or any Private University)

5- State / Management / NRI quota seats in private medical colleges / private or deemed universities (State / Management / NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private / Deemed University)

6- Central Pool Quota Seats

7- Seats of private unaided / aided minority / non minority medical colleges including NRI quota and management quota. (All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, in private unaided / aided minority / non-minority medical colleges)