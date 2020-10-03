NEET 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 (NEET 2020) question papers on its official website. Candidates participating in this exam ntaneet.nic.in You can download the NEET question paper online by visiting.

The NTA held the NEET 2020 examination on 13 September 2020. In view of the spread of corona virus, this examination was conducted in 3843 examination centers across the country.

Before the release of NEET question paper, Answer Key was released on September 29 so that students can register their objections.

NEET 2020 question papers were released in various languages ​​like English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese and Kannada.

This year, 15.97 lakh students had registered for this exam.

Direct link to download question paper NEET Question Paper Link