NEET Result 2020: NTA has released the final of NEET 2020 ‘Answer Key’ on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who participated in NEET 2020 (UG) examination can now check their final answer on the official website of NTA. With this, you can download your answer key from the direct link given below.

NEET 2020 Final Answer Key Direct Link

The NTA had earlier released the provisional answer to NEET 2020 UG on 26 September. A day after this, students were invited to register objections to the questions asked in the NEET exam and their answers. The NTA has found the objections to be correct, according to them, with the improvement in the answer to the questions, the final answer has been issued once.