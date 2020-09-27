NEET 2020 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday opened the window to register objections to the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020’s ‘Answer Key’. If a candidate has an objection to the NEET exam questions or answers, then he can lodge an objection on the official website of NEET from 2:00 pm on 27 September.

NEET 2020 was organized on 13 September, which was released by the NTA of Answer on 26 September 2020 (Saturday). Candidates participating in NEET 2020, NEET official website ntaneet.nic.in Can download answer key of neet 2020.

On September 14, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that out of the total 15.97 students registered in NEET, 14.37 lakh students took the exam. On the release of answer-key, they will also be given a chance to object to the answers.

Talking about last year, NEET results were released one month after the exam. Last year, Nalin Khandelwal of Rajasthan topped the NEET exam. Nalin had scored 701 out of 720.