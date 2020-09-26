NEET 2020 answer key: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on Saturday. Candidates participating in NEET 2020, NEET official website ntaneet.nic.in Can download answer key of neet 2020.

Direct link to get answer NEET 2020 Answer Key

On September 14, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that out of the total 15.97 students registered in NEET, 14.37 lakh students took the exam. On the release of answer-key, they will also be given a chance to object to the answers.

Talking about last year, NEET results were released one month after the exam. Last year, Nalin Khandelwal of Rajasthan topped the NEET exam. Nalin had scored 701 out of 720. Let us tell you that due to corona virus epidemic, the examination has been delayed this year. The results of the JEE exam held this month were released by the NTA in six days, but it will take time to release the results of NEET.

Successful candidates in this exam get admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical colleges of the country.

Check NEET 2020 Answer Key like this

First go to the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

After this, click on “NEET 2020 Answer Key”.

log in.

Check your NEAT score card.