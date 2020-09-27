Talented actress of films Neena Gupta had been missing from the big screen for a long time but she has made a comeback in the last few years. Nina is now playing different types of characters, not just the mother characters. Glamorous photos of his Instagram profile are also often in the news. Recently, Neena Gupta spoke openly to Vicky Lalwani of Times of India.com about her career, personal life and daughter Masaba.

‘There were no roles for me at that time’

Neena Gupta has been missing from films for a long time. When asked about this, he said, ‘At that time there were no roles for a woman my age. I think I did a comic role in the film ‘Saath Saath’ and closed my doors for the lead role. In films, you have to walk according to a lot of planning. Later I started getting negative characters. After this I stopped getting good roles but luckily I got a great film like ‘Badhaai Ho’.

Typecasted due to personal life

Neena Gupta believes that she was typecasted a lot due to her personal life in the film industry. He said, ‘According to your image here you get rolls. This is very strange because if you look at this, then a doctor should be called to play the role of a doctor or a lawyer should be brought to the role of a lawyer. An actor can play all types of characters, so why should anyone be typecast. However now all this is slowly changing. ‘



Glamorous images on social media other than films

Neena Gupta is known for her glamorous image on social media, whereas in films she is seen to be the opposite. About this, she says, ‘I am seen on social media just like I am in real life. Like I’m always in shorts at home. Maybe at first people were not going to notice me. And then I am an actor, so I can also play the character of a village lady to a glamorous lady. The one above has given me such a body and face that I can play all kinds of characters. ‘



‘I said sorry to Masaba’

There was a time when Nina Gupta prevented her daughter Masaba from going to the movies. Now recently Masaba has made an acting debut with the webseries ‘Masaba Masaba’, in which his character has been well liked. When asked about this, Neena Gupta says, ‘I have recently spoken sorry to Masaba. She laughed when I spoke sorry. I think now she wants to do acting besides her fashion designing business. She can do many things at once. There is only one life, if someone wants to do more than one thing in it, then what is the harm in it? ‘

Sadness was caused by Masaba’s divorce

A few days ago, Nina Gupta’s daughter Masaba was divorced from her husband Madhu Mantena. Neena Gupta says that she was very sad about this. By the way, Nina believes that in today’s era, marriages are not able to survive because women have become independent and they do not tolerate any unnecessary rubbish of men as they have started earning and are not dependent on men.



‘There is no respect in society without marriage’

When Nina Gupta married Vivek Mehra, a Delhi-based businessman, how she told Masaba about the wedding at that time, she says, “To be honest, I did not have to tell Masaba. Vivek and I were together for about 8-10 years. He used to come to my house in Mumbai and I used to visit him in Delhi. When I told Masaba that I wanted to get married, she wanted to know why I wanted to get married. Then I told Masaba that marriage is necessary to live in this society or else you do not get respect in the society. After this Masaba understood my point. Although I found it strange to talk to Masaba. ‘

