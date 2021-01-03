Leaves like neem and basil are popular for their medicinal benefits. We all know that it benefits us in many ways. When it comes to neem, antiseptic leaves give us pure air, apart from removing germs, they do much more. But, if used too much, neem can be dangerous. On the positive side, neem leaves are very full of strong enzymes. Despite being helpful in many aspects, it can harm us.

May reduce blood sugar level

Blood sugar level must be controlled to live a healthy life. It can increase by eating sweet and smooth food. Many people are advised that the use of neem can control blood sugar levels. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the right amount of intake is retained. It does not matter whether you are using neem on your own or through medicines, always seek the advice of the doctor as to what may be the best course of action.

Stimulates the immune system

During the pandemic period it is clear that we should take more care on our health care, including our immune system. But as far as your health is concerned, swallowing neem or neem based products can increase the immune system. But as per the health report, it has come to light that heavy doses of neem can also be dangerous. This is because neem can stimulate the immune system more, due to which there is a fear of complication of health.

Kidney damage can happen

Our body is made up of different organs, which work together to keep us alive and healthy. If someone’s limb gets damaged, there can be a risk to life. For example, neem has also been found to indirectly cause kidney damage. Although there is no strong scientific basis behind it, health experts recommend to be careful about the ingredient like Neem.

May cause stomach irritation

There are also some people who are very conscious of health and start consuming or swallowing more neem. Although limited amounts may be a boon, overdose has been found to cause sour belching or stomach irritation. There is currently no scientific evidence to prove it. Instead, it has been suggested to do more research to understand this in many research.

Health tips: Despite being a great option for the vegetable, almond milk has these major drawbacks

It is important to pay attention to bread in the diet of diabetics, know the best varieties of chapati

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator