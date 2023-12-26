Unfortunately, it has become known that Neel Nandafamous comedian who has participated in Jimmy Kimmel Live, He died on December 23 at the age of 32.

At the moment, the reason behind his death has not been revealed, and it is a real surprise, since The comedian even planned to perform a series of live shows during January and February 2024. This information was revealed by Greg Weiss, Nanda's manager, who shared a message on social media lamenting the death of his friend. This is what he said about it:

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comedian, but a better person. He had the world before him. He was packed with performances during January and February.”

Matt Rife and Dane Cook, colleagues in the world of entertainment, They expressed their pain on social networks, and offered their condolences to Nanda's loved ones. This is what Cook commented:

“I didn't know Neel Nanda personally, but reading various tributes is both heartbreaking and eye-opening. I echo many people in expressing that help is available. Please remember that you are never alone. People want to help you. There is a way through your pain.”

For his part, Rife noted:

“RIP Neel Nanda, you were one of the kindest and hardest working comedians I have ever called a friend and I hope you can be at peace brother.”

Neel Nanda was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Indian immigrant parents.. Nanda's interest in comedy began when he was a child, when he watched Comedy Central and told his favorite jokes at his high school. The actor was known for his five-minute performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live 2017. Likewise, he participated in Adam Devine's House Party from Comedy Central, appeared on Flophouse from Viceland and Coming to the Stage from Hulu. Along with this, Nanda presented the weekly program Unnecessary Evil at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles.

May he rest in peace, Neel Nanda.

