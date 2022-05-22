The six patients reported to a first aid post on the square on Saturday evening. They indicated that they may have been stung. Recently there have been more reports of so-called ‘needle spiking’ in the Netherlands. One of them, an 18-year-old woman, became unwell and was taken to hospital. Another has filed a complaint.

The police reported on Saturday that the Forensic Investigation Department is investigating whether these people were actually stabbed or pricked and what that would have been with. It is also being investigated what caused the 18-year-old woman to become unwell.

The police urge you to visit your doctor if you were not feeling well after attending the festivities in Kaatsheuvel.

