Since action games and especially shooter in first person they exist, the players have always had a constant action, that is to reload the weapon, since at any moment rivals can arrive out of nowhere. However, there are some who just throw a bullet and are already reloading, and now this obsession already has a name.

It is called binge recharger syndrome, and it is called like this because of the users who need to do that action on the screen constantly, whether they are newbies or veterans of this type of game. And while many may interpret this as a precaution, it really is satisfying for those who use the button combination to load.

This disorder can also be associated with having everything in order, since players feel ready until all the cartridges in their inventory are full, something that can be useful in critical situations. And it is said that it is difficult to get rid of this behavior, since many users have already dragged it for years, it could be from childhood.

It can also be divided into three subcategories. The first would be for those who, having only used a bullet, are ready to reload. The second is after you have done a CPU or player kill. The last one is the strangest to see but it exists, and that is constantly pressing the button even though everything is full.

Editor’s note: Personally, I might be pigeonholed with users who reload after downing an enemy, since reloading during combat might not be the best idea. In short, it is not something that can affect us in such a psychological way.