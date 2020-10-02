The Supreme Court has said that it is necessary to prove the intention of abetment to suicide. The intent cannot be conceived, rather the prosecution must provide concrete evidence to prove the intent as well as show the evidence. The Supreme Court made this remark while acquitting a person from Punjab convicted of abetment to suicide by the lower court and the High Court.A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana said that there is a need to have intention behind every crime. There should be solid evidence to prove intent. The police will have to prove that the intention of the accused was to abet her to commit suicide and it cannot be just in the hypothesis that the intention was. Section 107 of the Evidence Act defines suicide abetment. It should be revealed that the accused was instigating the motive.

According to Section 306 of the IPC, if someone actively incites someone to commit suicide, then that will be a case. It is necessary to have the intention of abetment to suicide here. This intention should be deliberate and calculative. The police cannot believe in themselves that there was an intention and the intention was to incite suicide. This needs solid evidence. At the same time, evidence should be seen that the motive for abetment to suicide was in mind. To prove the motive, it is necessary to have evidence on the record and it is necessary to be told that the intention of abetment of suicide in the mind of the petitioner was not just a hypothesis but should be seen.

22 years ago, Gurcharan Singh of Punjab was convicted for abetting his wife’s suicide. The case came to the Supreme Court after the lower court and the High Court. The High Court upheld the lower court’s order of conviction. The Supreme Court rejected the verdict of guilty in the case.