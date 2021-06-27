Need Medicines, the company that represents the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, announced that it will present this Monday (June 28, 2021) an application for emergency use of the vaccine against covid-19 Covaxin to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

“International studies have already indicated a general efficacy of Covaxin of 78% in symptomatic patients and 100% in severe cases, which would contribute significantly to reducing deaths in Brazil”, informed the company in a note.

The request takes place amid suspicions of irregularities in the contracting of the immunizing agent. Last Wednesday (June 23), Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) said he had warned President Jair Bolsonaro about problems in the contract between the Ministry of Health and Precise for the acquisition of 20 million doses of the Indian vaccine.

Documents indicate that the Ministry of Health will pay more than the Indian federal government. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also ordered an investigation into the contract, as evidence of administrative improbity. The manufacturer claims that the price stipulated for Brazil is within the range stipulated by the manufacturer for sale to other countries.

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asked for a criminal investigation against the Ministry of Health for identifying evidence of administrative improbity in the contract.

Miranda said she went to the president in January to report that “some things happened in the Ministry of Health”. The contract was signed the following month. The congressman reportedly sought out Bolsonaro again on March 20 of this year “with all the documentation in hand”. He was accompanied by his brother, Luis Ricardo Fernandes Miranda, who is a servant of the folder. He stated that his brother was under pressure to speed up the purchase. The president admitted the meeting.

In testimony to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of covid, the deputy said that, upon being informed, Bolsonaro suspected the leader of the Government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), and took no action. Pepista denies involvement in the case.

The vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), stated that he will forward a criminal report to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) against President Jair Bolsonaro for the crime of malfeasance this Monday (June 28). The government denies irregularities. Miranda, for her part, says she can prove that the statements are true.

