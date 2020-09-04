Too hungry and thirsty – In the event of increasing sugar in the body, our body starts to produce and use glucose in excess. For this, water is absorbed from the cells of the body and used in the production of glucose. If this glucose goes to the blood and then the body needs glucose again, and then it takes water from the cells. This process goes on continuously. Due to this, both hunger and thirst are very high.

frequent urination – Water is drunk again and again when there is more thirst. Then in the event of glucose forming inside the body, the kidneys are constantly working to filter out the excess liquid. Due to this, urine keeps coming in a little while. Also, the kidney also has a bad effect.

Stay tired all the time – A person can be tired all the time due to many reasons. But this fatigue is also a sign of increasing sugar. If your routine is normal and you are not doing too much physical or mental work and still feel fatigued then you should focus on your sugar.

Frequent yeast infections Yeast infection also happens very quickly in people who have sugar in their body. If this kind of situation happens with anyone, then they should get their sugar test done along with other important tests. -Because the conditions that are formed in the body during increased sugar, they are very supportive of yeast. It is not that yeast infection also occurs only in women. In the case of sugar, this problem can also occur in men. However this problem is more common in women than men.

This problem occurs in certain men Erectile dysfunction is a very common problem in men when they increase the amount of sugar in the body. Because increased sugar causes heavy damage to blood arteries and nerves. If you are facing such problem then definitely talk to the doctor.

When the level of sugar in the body starts increasing, then our body gives us this hint in many ways. If we improve our condition in time, then we can avoid the grip of terrible disease …