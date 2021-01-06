During a case hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that the work of the women living at home is as important as the work of the office of her husband. During the hearing on compensation for a motor vehicle accident, the Supreme Court said that the thinking that the women living at home do not work or do not provide any financial assistance in the house is wrong and now needs to come out of it. . Saying this, the Supreme Court increased the amount of compensation to the relatives of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident. The High Court’s income in this case was underestimated because she was a homemaker.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Raman said that it is difficult to determine the economic value for hard work and labor of housewives but it is important. Justice Raman said that according to the 2011 census, around 16 crore women handle homes. At the same time, the number of men handling the house is only around 60 lakhs.

A recent report by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation shows that on an average women do 299 minutes of household work every day for which they do not get paid, while on average men give 97 minutes for household chores. . She cooks, buys rations or other essentials, cleans and arranges homes, takes care of furnishings, takes care of maintenance and handles all the children and elders of the household.

Justice Raman said, “Despite all this, the thinking that housewives do not work or do not provide financial help in the house is wrong and it is time to get out of this thinking that has been going on for years.”

The bench also ordered compensation of 33.2 lakhs to the family of motor vehicle accident victims (housewives Poonam and her husband Vinod) instead of 22 lakhs. The amount was fixed by the High Court at Rs 22 lakh.

The Supreme Court said that the courts should also take into account the indirect economic contribution of women living at home while giving orders. Their work plays an important role in the economic condition of a family and now needs to be recognized.