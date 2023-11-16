Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/11/2023 – 13:30

The Vice President of Supervision of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), Michael Barr, warned this Thursday, 16, of the need for regulators to look for ways to better understand the impact of hedge fund activities in the Treasury market. The director spoke at a conference organized by the New York Fed.

Barr explained that these funds invest heavily in government bonds, derivatives and repo businesses.

“In addition, the liquidation of leveraged positions in Treasury bonds by hedge funds appears to have contributed to the tension in the Treasury market in March 2020,” he recalled, who assured that the Fed and peers are working towards the resilience of the sector.

The warning includes Barr in the growing chorus of financial sector agents who have drawn attention to the risks relating to these institutions.

In September, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) estimated that hedge funds have US$600 billion in short positions in the Treasuries market, that is, the volume of bets against the asset.

The settlement of these contracts could generate turbulence in fixed income businesses, according to BIS.

In his speech, Barr also commented that the banking tensions seen in March showed the importance of banks in managing interest-related risks. “I would say that years of very low interest rates have led to complacency in some financial institutions about the degree to which banks need to manage interest rate risk,” he said.