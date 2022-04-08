Speaking through his podcast, Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat said EA plans to launch the new one Need for Speed by the end of this year.

“Need for Speed ​​is still coming this year … that’s right, that game is expected to arrive in November“Grubb said.”If you are a Need for Speed ​​fan who bought a next generation console, here are some new features; it will only be of the new generation. They are only thinking about the next generation“.

Of course, we’re talking about a rumor, so don’t take it at face value right now. However, Grubb has already shown that he is aware of certain things in the gaming industry in the past, so there is a good chance that this is the case. If the game actually launches in 2022, this means that in some time the publisher will announce something official about it.

For now, we just have to wait for an announcement from EA on the next chapter of Need For Speed.

Source: VGC