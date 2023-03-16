Criterion Games continues with support for Need for Speed ​​Unbound publishing the Volume 2 Updatewhich brings with it new events and rewards within the arcade-style racing game that continues the famous EA series, arriving on March 21, 2023.

We are facing the first post-launch content for Need for Speed ​​Unbound, which will add various contents to those already present originally within the game.

The events greatly expand the activities already available at Lakeshore City, with 40 new challenges scattered among various game modes and options.

Volume 2 adds numerous Endurance Events, Rumble Races, Hot Laps Circuits and Playlist Events, as well as a large amount of cosmetic items to customize your cars and your character. There are also online multiplayer events and much more.

Furthermore, the presence of a particular element should be noted: the “Keys to the Map” which for 5 dollars allows you to reveal the position of all the collectibles and activities present on the game map, with an initiative that could prove to be a bit controversial.

In any case, you can get a better idea of ​​the contents by looking at the trailer presentation published above, which shows various elements taken from Volume 2. On the occasion, we also refer you to our review of Need for Speed ​​Unbound.