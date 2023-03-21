EA and Criterion have released a new update For Need for Speed ​​Unbound: let’s talk about VOL 2 which is available in free format for all versions of the game.

As explained on EA’s official website, VOL 2 of Need for Speed ​​Unbound includes new online cooperative pursuits with the Lakeshore cops. Then there are new daily challenges, three every 24 hours, which allow you to get XP and money, as well as a luxury car to unlock.

Then there are 30 new activities Fast laps scattered throughout Lakeshore and a 30 second race to prove you can drive against the clock. These innovations allow you to obtain new rewards in Need for Speed ​​Unbound, including stickers, driving effects and poses.

Then there are two new Rumble playlists with three races each as well as new Endurance events, two road races and a couple more Standard Playlists too. The existing playlists in Need for Speed ​​Unbound have been remixed. If you complete the playlists with a Lotus, you will also get a customized Lotus Emira Balmain Edition 2021, which can be seen at the top of the news.

Who plays through EA Play in Need for Speed ​​Unbound they will also be able to get a customizable 1971 Nissan Fairlady ZG. Additionally, the Keys to the City downloadable content has been made available for purchase, which includes the location of 260 collectibles and 160 activities with related rewards, as well as a “Fury and Zen” clothing pack including a jacket, t-shirt, pants and a cap, which you see below.

The Need for Speed ​​Unbound “Fury and Zen” clothing pack

Criterion and EA promise more news for the months to come.

Finally, we remind you that a new team formed by ex-Criterion has created Fuse Games.