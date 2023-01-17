Need for Speed ​​Unbound is full of trophies waiting for you. But if you can’t get them or don’t know what they are, in this guide you will find everything you need. So without further ado, here are all the trophies and how to get them.

Rhythm, rhythm : Use maximum special nitro 5 times during Story Mode events. The special nitro is the yellow one that loads when you drift, slipstream or avoid collisions. Using it 5 times will give you the trophy

Maximum power : Use maximum special nitro 5 times during Lakeshore Online events. It works the same way as the previous one, but this time you'll have to do it online.

A wrap of my own : Apply a custom wrap to the car. Just change the aesthetics of the car from the garage.

Fashionista : customize clothes. Just change all categories of clothes from the garage.

Tags galore : Customize driving effects

100 miles and not hear them : Travel a total of 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) in story mode.

Hey, splinter : Reach a speed of 200 mph (321.86 km/h) in Story mode

Collector : Collect 10 vehicles in your Lakeshore Online garage

#Blessing : Collect 10 vehicles in your garage in Story mode

Compilations : Complete 25 Lakeshore Online playlists.

Exceptional protagonist : Win an S+ tier Lakeshore Online playlist

Superstar : Win an S-tier Lakeshore Online playlist

Nobody stops me anymore : Win an A+ Lakeshore Online playlist

When the game is hard : Win a Tier A Lakeshore Online playlist

B series : Win a Tier B Lakeshore Online playlist

Here's the party : Complete a Lakeshore Online playlist with 7 other users

Full access : Fully upgrade your Lakeshore Online garage

Untouchable : Outrun the police in 50 chases

Public enemy : Neutralize 5 cops in a single session

Escape artist : Outrun the police in a chase at Alert 5 with an A+ vehicle

Rydell's Rydes : Fully upgrade your garage in Story mode

Choice of style : Complete 10 Relay Events

Rebel without pause : Complete 30 street racing in Story mode

Go with the flow : Score 200,000 points in a Relay event

Flow ace : Score 250,000 points in a Relay event

Who wants to Be a Millionaire : Earn $1,000,000 in Story Mode

Jackpots : Earn $75,000 in a single session

Spring cleaning : Collect all collectibles and get 3 stars in all activities. Before completing this trophy you will need to have more. Here are which ones: The Bear Champ, Billboard catcher, Yes, this is art, State of grace, Frequent flyers, Who said drift, candid camera.

candid camera : get 3 stars in all speed cameras, here is the link to the guide

Who said drift : Get 3 stars in all drift zones, here is the link to the guide

Frequent Flyer : get 3 stars in all long jumps, find our guide here

State of grace : get 3 stars in all speed races, here is the link to the guide

Yes, this is art : Collect all the collectible street art items, here is their location on the map

Billboard catcher : Break through all the collectible billboards, the link to where to find them

Hey, Lakeshore : Complete the Prologue

Family found : complete the Grand

Lakeshore, we're coming : Complete qualification 3

Okay, let's get started : Complete Qualification 2

New crew : Complete Qualification 1

Mugshot : Lose the police in a chase at Alert 5. To get this trophy you must first have Escape artist

The Bear Champ : Destroy all collectible bears, find the guide here.

You need speed: Obtained all trophies in the game

Now you know how to get all the trophies and all the achievements of Need for Speed ​​Unbound.